a year ago
Taiwan's CTBC Financial cancels investment in China's CITIC Bank International
August 26, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's CTBC Financial cancels investment in China's CITIC Bank International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has called off its investment in China's CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd, cancelling its second deal in less than one month.

"It's been more than a year since both sides signed the contract ... Both have agreed to end the contracts," CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, said in a statement late on Thursday.

CTBC said last year that it would buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($368.63 million).

Earlier this month it said its subsidiary CTBC Bank would stop acquiring a 51 percent stake in the Malaysian branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. [nL4N1AP46K} ($1 = 31.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
