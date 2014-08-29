FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's CTBC Financial says insurance unit to take 19.99 pct stake in Chinese life insurer
August 29, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's CTBC Financial says insurance unit to take 19.99 pct stake in Chinese life insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd said Friday that its insurance unit was taking a 19.99 percent stake in a Chinese life insurer.

CTBC Life, the insurance unit of one of Taiwan’s biggest private financial holding groups, will acquire the stake in ABC Life Insurance Co Ltd for 1.71 billion yuan ($278 million), the parent company said in a statement.

CTBC Life will have one board member seat and an independent board member seat, as well as a supervisor seat at the Chinese insurance company, CTBC Financial said. (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Ryan Woo)

