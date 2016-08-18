FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan's Yin seeks control of CTBC Financial - media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Yin seeks control of CTBC Financial - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwanese investor Samuel Yin is hoping to seize control of CTBC Financial Holdings in a move that could form the island's biggest holding company with combined assets of more than T$8 trillion ($258 billion), the Economic Daily and the Commercial Times reported on Thursday.

The Ruentex Group chief intends to raise his stake in CTBC to 30 percent from about 2 percent currently, which could give him control of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer next year, the papers reported citing unnamed sources.

It is the first time Yin's 2 percent stake has been reported. Yin, who also controls Nan Shan Life Insurance, could not be immediately reached for comment.

CTBC representatives were not available to comment. The company released a statement urging Yin to clarify his intentions, without confirming the reports.

Yin's investment firm is now among CTBC's top-five stakeholders, the reports said.

CTBC shares rose as much as 5 percent to a nearly one-year high, while the broader market was flat. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.