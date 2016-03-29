FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's CTBC in talks to buy $450 mln stake in Thai LH Financial unit -source
March 29, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's CTBC in talks to buy $450 mln stake in Thai LH Financial unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 29 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding Co , the parent of Taiwan’s biggest credit card issuer, is in talks to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in Thai firm LH Financial Group’s banking unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The potential deal is worth around T$15 billion ($450 million) and is subject to regulatory clearance, the person said, declining to be identified as the matter had yet to be made public.

The deal is a non-binding proposal subject to approvals in both Taiwan and Thailand, the person said.

LH Financial officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

