Taiwan's CTBC in talks to buy $450 mln stake in Thai LH Financial unit -source

TAIPEI, March 29 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding Co , the parent of Taiwan’s biggest credit card issuer, is in talks to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in Thai firm LH Financial Group’s banking unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The potential deal is worth around T$15 billion ($450 million) and is subject to regulatory clearance, the person said, declining to be identified as the matter had yet to be made public.

The deal is a non-binding proposal subject to approvals in both Taiwan and Thailand, the person said.

LH Financial officials could not be reached immediately for comment.