CTBC Fin to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance
October 31, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

CTBC Fin to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial, parent of Taiwan’s top credit card issuer, said on Thursday it would buy a 100 percent stake of Taiwan Life Insurance, in the latest sign of further consolidation of the over-crowded market.

Taiwan Life has agreed to swap one share for every 1.44 shares of CTBC, the companies said in a joint press briefing.

No size of the deal was immediately available. The deal is subject to Taiwan regulatory approval.

CTBC will issue new shares for the acquisition. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung)

