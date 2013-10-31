CTBC Fin to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial, parent of Taiwan’s top credit card issuer, said on Thursday it would buy a 100 percent stake of Taiwan Life Insurance, in the latest sign of further consolidation of the over-crowded market.

Taiwan Life has agreed to swap one share for every 1.44 shares of CTBC, the companies said in a joint press briefing.

No size of the deal was immediately available. The deal is subject to Taiwan regulatory approval.

CTBC will issue new shares for the acquisition. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung)