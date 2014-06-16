FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's CTBC scraps purchase deal with Taiwan Life
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's CTBC scraps purchase deal with Taiwan Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Monday its shareholders have scrapped an earlier agreement to be purchased by CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan’s top credit card issuer.

The company made the announcement on the website of Taiwan’s stock exchange, without elaborating and officials at the company declined to comment. Officials with CTBC could not be reached for comment.

The two companies had announced in October that CTBC would buy 100 percent of Taiwan Life in a deal that would have been worth about $890 million.

Taiwan regulators halted their review of the merger plan in April, without giving a reason. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.