Taiwan's CTBC Fin says to buy Taiwan Life via share swap
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's CTBC Fin says to buy Taiwan Life via share swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding, parent of Taiwan’s biggest credit card issuer, said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Taiwan Life Insurance via a share swap in a deal estimated at T$32.35 billion ($1.05 billion).

Investors of Taiwan Life would get 1.44 CTBC stocks for every share they own, CTBC said in a statement, adding the deal is subject to local regulatory approval.

The deal marked the latest merger in Taiwan’s overcrowded financial industry, in which the government has urged mergers to boost competitiveness.

Cathay Financial, the island’s biggest financial firm by assets, said in January one of its units had agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT for $278 million.

Before the announcement, Taiwan Life shares ended up 1.7 percent at T$30.4, while CTBC shares rose 2.2 percent to T$23.2. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
