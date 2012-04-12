FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMO to buy U.S. wealth advisor CTC Consulting
April 12, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

BMO to buy U.S. wealth advisor CTC Consulting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has agreed to buy Portland, Oregon-based advisory firm CTC Consulting LLC to augment its wealth management business catering to ultra-high net worth clients, the bank said on Thursday.

BMO, Canada’s No. 4 lender, said it will merge CTC with its Harris myCFO advisory business, which is a segment of the bank’s substantial presence in the U.S. Midwest. Ultra-high net worth clients generally have a net worth of at least C$10 million ($10 million).

“CTC Consulting’s strong client focus aligns perfectly with BMO and complements our existing ultra-high net worth investment offering by strengthening our manager research and advisory capabilities, especially in the area of alternative investments,” said Gilles Ouellette, CEO of BMO’s private client group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. BMO expects it to close during the second quarter.

