FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian broadcaster CTC appoints acting CEO at helm
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russian broadcaster CTC appoints acting CEO at helm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian broadcaster CTC Media said it appointed Boris Podolsky as its CEO, a role he has been holding on an acting basis since the company’s former chief stepped down in December.

Podolsky, who joined CTC in 2007, said in February he would invest in programming and that paying dividends was a secondary priority. He replaces Anton Kudryashov, who stepped down as CEO on “mutual agreement”, according to a press release the company issued in December.

CTC’s shares closed at $8.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company, which runs entertainment TV channels and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states, went public in 2006 at a price of $14 per share.

CTC is part-owned by Sweden’s Modern Times Group, and private media company National Media Group, after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.