Chow Tai Fook H1 profit falls 23 pct on weak gold products sales

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world’s largest jewellery retailer by market value, said on Tuesday weak gold products sales contributed to a 23 percent fall in half-year profit, and that protests in Hong Kong posed a challenge.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier and Tiffany & Co, reported net profit of HK$2.69 billion ($347 million) for April-September. That compared with profit nearly doubling to HK$3.51 billion in the same period a year earlier thanks to a surge in gold demand after prices plunged.

Analysts have said slower growth in mainland Chinese travellers to Hong Kong and ongoing pro-democracy protests had prompted concern over the outlook for retailers and retail property owners in the Asian financial centre.

Hong Kong’s retail sector relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors, who contributed around one-third of the city’s retail sales in 2013, according to Credit Suisse. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)