FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chow Tai Fook H1 profit falls 23 pct on weak gold products sales
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Chow Tai Fook H1 profit falls 23 pct on weak gold products sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world’s largest jewellery retailer by market value, said on Tuesday weak gold products sales contributed to a 23 percent fall in half-year profit, and that protests in Hong Kong posed a challenge.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier and Tiffany & Co, reported net profit of HK$2.69 billion ($347 million) for April-September. That compared with profit nearly doubling to HK$3.51 billion in the same period a year earlier thanks to a surge in gold demand after prices plunged.

Analysts have said slower growth in mainland Chinese travellers to Hong Kong and ongoing pro-democracy protests had prompted concern over the outlook for retailers and retail property owners in the Asian financial centre.

Hong Kong’s retail sector relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors, who contributed around one-third of the city’s retail sales in 2013, according to Credit Suisse. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.