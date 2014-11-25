UPDATE 2-Jeweller Chow Tai Fook sees hit from Hong Kong protests

(Adds sluggish growth in mainland tourists, YTD shares)

* H1 profit HK$2.69 bln vs HK$3.51 bln year earlier

* Pro-democracy protests hurting retailers

* Gold demand surge fails to emerge after price drop

By Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The world’s largest jewellery retailer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, became the latest company to flag the impact of pro-democracy protests as it reported a 23 percent drop in half-year profit due to weak gold sales.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier and Tiffany & Co, is feeling the effects of the Hong Kong demonstrations that have paralysed parts of the Asian financial centre and scared off tourists from mainland China.

Analysts believe retail sales have taken a big hit in one of the world’s top markets for luxury goods.

“While we believe that the negative impact brought forth by the recent demonstrations (that) happened in Hong Kong should be temporary, we strive to extend our customer reach and improve our customers’ shopping experience to cope with the challenges ahead,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest jewellery retailer by market value reported net profit of HK$2.69 billion ($347 million) the first half of the year ending September. That compared with profit nearly doubling to HK$3.51 billion a year earlier.

Chinese gold buying typically tends to pick up when prices of the precious metal fall, but demand failed to match industry expectations when prices fell to a four-and-a-half-year low this month.

Revenue for April-September fell 22 percent year-on-year to HK$29.3 billion. Overall same-store sales fell 31 percent. China same-store sales fell 20 percent and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan same-store sales dropped 41 percent.

Sales of gold products fell 41 percent to HK$14.5 billion.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook closed 0.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark index. They have fallen around 9 percent so far this year.

Earlier this month, Chow Tai Fook said Hong Kong same-store sales for October dropped 24 percent from a year earlier because of the protests that drew 100,000 people on to the streets at their peak.

Luxury retailers are also feeling the heat from Beijing’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has seen many Chinese visitors curb lavish spending in the city.

Hong Kong accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury sales, or 4 percent of the worldwide total, according to estimates from Bernstein Research. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar) (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)