Priceline to invest additional $250 mln in China's Ctrip.com

May 26 (Reuters) - Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc will invest an additional $250 million in Chinese online travel company Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Ctrip.com will issue convertible bonds to Priceline for the investment, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

After the conversion of the bonds, Priceline’s stake in Ctrip.com will rise to about 10.5 percent from about 5 percent as of Nov. 4.

Priceline invested $500 million in Ctrip.com in 2014. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)