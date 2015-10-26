China online travel firms Ctrip, Qunar set to announce merger -source

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chinese online travel companies Ctrip.com International Ltd and Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd are set to announce a merger, according to a person familiar with the matter, a deal that could be made public as early as Monday night.

The rivals’ merger would create easily China’s biggest online travel firm. Ctrip.com has a market valuation of $10.6 billion, while the smaller Qunar, backed by Chinese search giant Baidu Inc, is valued at $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by William Hardy)