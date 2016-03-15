FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

CTT bank open to purchase of credit portfolios - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 15 (Reuters) - CTT, which opens a banking unit this week, is open to the possibility of buying credit portfolios in Portugal, chief executive Francisco Lacerda said on Tuesday.

“If there were opportunities to buy clients and the business of these clients without anything else, we would be interested,” Lacerda told Reuters. “It could be (credit portfolios) or something else, solutions that add value and fit with our size.”

CTT is going to invest 85 million euros between 2016 and 2017 to develop a bank.

Lacerda said he did not rule out mergers and acquisitions to grow, but does not see great possibilities.

“I don’t see great opportunities, but we are always open to possibilities that make sense,” he said, adding that there would be no change to CTT’s dividend policy.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

