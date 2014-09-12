BRIEF-CTT announces strategic marketing agreement with B/E Aerospace, Inc.

Sept. 12 (Reuters) - CTT Systems AB

* CTT announces strategic marketing agreement with B/E Aerospace, Inc.. Extraordinary shareholders meeting directed share issue of approx. 30 million Swedish crowns

* Says B/E will own less than 10 pct of the shares of CTT

* Says to issue 1,138,005 common shares to B/E with an issue price of 26.63 crowns per share

* Says issue proceeds of 30 million crowns to be reinvested by CTT in R&D and manufacturing capacity and lean improvements

