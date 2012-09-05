FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CU Inc sells C$700 mln of debt in two parts
September 5, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

CU Inc sells C$700 mln of debt in two parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - CU Inc on Wednesday sold C$700 million (US$707 million) of long-term debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$500 million of 3.805 percent 30-year debentures due Sept. 10, 2042 and was priced at par to yield 147 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

CU also sold C$200 million of 3.825 percent 50-year debentures due Sept. 11, 2062, and was priced at par to yield 149 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

