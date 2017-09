HAVANA, March 6 (Reuters) - Cuba has agreed to open talks with the European Union on a new political accord, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told a news conference in Havana on Thursday.

On Feb. 10, the EU agreed to launch negotiations with Cuba to increase trade, investment and dialogue on human rights in its most significant diplomatic shift since Brussels lifted sanctions on the communist-ruled country in 2008. (Editing by David Adams and James Dalgleish)