Cuba plans big tax breaks for new investors -official media

HAVANA, March 26 (Reuters) - A new Cuban foreign investment law expected to be approved on Saturday with only minor changes cuts the profits tax in half to 15 percent and exempts most investors from paying it for at least eight years, official media said on Wednesday.

However, foreign ventures that mine natural resources, including oil, will be excluded from the tax holiday, and will pay a profits tax of up to 50 percent, depending on what those ventures negotiate with the state, according to details of the proposed law published in the official Juventud Rebelde newspaper. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa Von Ahn)