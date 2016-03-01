FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Rolling Stones announce plans to play free concert in Havana March 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones will perform a free outdoor concert in Havana, Cuba, on March 25, the band’s publicist announced on Tuesday, a milestone event in a country where the communist-led government once banned the group’s music as an “ideological deviation.”

The Stones added the show, likely to be the biggest rock concert ever staged in Cuba, to a Latin American tour that had been due to end on March 17 in Mexico City. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

