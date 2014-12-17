FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Normalized relations with Cuba positive for US agriculture-USDA
December 17, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Normalized relations with Cuba positive for US agriculture-USDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The normalization of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba is an “important opportunity” for U.S. agriculture that will make exports of U.S. farm goods cheaper, easier and less time consuming for shippers, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.

President Barack Obama announced on Wednesday that the United States plans to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba more than 50 years after they were severed, a major policy shift after decades of hostile ties with the communist-ruled island. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

