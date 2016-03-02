FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. airlines vie for limited routes to Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Several top U.S. airlines on Wednesday said they were seeking regulators’ approval to start flying specific routes to Cuba, ramping up a battle over a limited number of opportunities to serve one of the industry’s last frontiers.

U.S. and Cuban officials signed an arrangement two weeks ago restoring commercial air service between the countries for the first time in decades. U.S. carriers had until March 2 to submit route applications to the U.S. Transportation Department. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom Brown)

