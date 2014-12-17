Jeb Bush, potential presidential contender, opposes Obama move on Cuba -report

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Former Florida Governor and potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Wednesday he opposes U.S. President Barack Obama’s move to normalize relations with Cuba, according to a media report.

USA Today reported Bush, who announced his decision to explore a possible run for the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, opposed negotiating with the communist-led island nation.

“I don’t think we should be negotiating with a repressive regime to make changes in our relationship,” he told an event in Florida, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)