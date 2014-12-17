Fan of Cuban cigars? New rules will allow more into the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cuban cigar lovers, rejoice.

Under a loosening of travel restrictions between the United States and Cuba announced on Wednesday, American visitors will be able to buy up to $100 worth of the island’s most famous product, bring them home and smoke ‘em.

“Authorized travelers to Cuba will be allowed to return with $400 of general goods and up to $100 of alcohol or tobacco products. That can include cigars,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Don’t try to sell them though. That part of the rules has not changed.

“That authorization is for personal consumption, it is not for retail or commercial purposes,” the official said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)