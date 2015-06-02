FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. House panel seeks to ban funding for embassy in Cuba
June 2, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. House panel seeks to ban funding for embassy in Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Inserts dropped word “Cuba” in headline)

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A proposed U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations bill released on Tuesday prohibits funds for an embassy or other diplomatic facility in Cuba, beyond what existed before President Barack Obama’s December announcement that he would move to normalize relations with Havana.

The measure also restricts funds to facilitate the opening of a Cuban embassy in the United States, increases democracy assistance and international broadcasting to Cuba and provides direction to the State Department on denying visas to members of the Cuban military and Communist Party. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

