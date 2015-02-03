FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. official says telecommunications firms interested in Cuba
February 3, 2015

U.S. official says telecommunications firms interested in Cuba

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday that “quite a few” telecommunications companies had been in touch with the government about the possibility of doing business in Cuba.

“Telecommunications firms are just looking at this. We’ve been in touch with quite a few,” Roberta Jacobson, the Assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, said at a U.S. Senate hearing.

The United States is moving to ease restrictions on U.S. telecommunications companies doing business with Cuba as part of its moves toward eventually normalizing U.S. relations with the Communist-ruled island after half a century. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

