Cuba debt, often inert, moves on political winds

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The historic breakthrough in U.S.-Cuba relations closes a Cold War chapter but leaves unresolved issues that investors need to pick through carefully, with Cuba’s opaque economics and financial health poorly understood in world markets.

Cuba has effectively been shut out of global financial markets for decades. But the detritus of its defaulted debt and unrestructured loans from decades past has been traded among a small cadre of risk takers on hopes for a resolution.

“If the embargo is lifted and if they want to come to the market and sell debt, it would be so much easier for them to say they have paid their debt in full. Why not come in with a clean slate?” said Thomas Herzfeld, a Miami Beach-based portfolio manager with a Cuba-focused investment fund.

According to Herzfeld’s firm, the net asset value of the closed-end Caribbean Basin fund rose to $8.21 a share on Thursday from $7.79 a share just prior to Thursday’s announcement of a renewal in U.S.-Cuban ties. NAVs are set at the end of the business day. On a share price basis, it traded at a premium on Friday, with a high of $10.82 a share.

Herzfeld said he bought $63,000 of Cuban government debt with a face value of $165,000 that paid a 4.5 percent coupon when the fund started in 1994. According to Herzfeld, the debt was issued in 1961 and matured in 1977. He values the debt at zero in his accounts because he cannot get a price in the market. “I think we paid about 30 cents on the dollar for the debt 20 years ago when we started the fund,” he said.

Cuban debt, which is akin to dust bunnies in the corners of investment portfolios, sometimes would move higher on a rush of headlines out of Havana or Washington because they carried a hint of potential resolution to the two nations’ standoff.

“The initial reaction will be there will be lots of interest now, some holders will want to sell, and we are expecting a few prices to go higher, for sure. Other holders, because they waited so long will certainly be holding onto those. We will hold onto it for sure,” said Phillip Blackwood of EM Quest, an adviser on emerging market funds to Denmark’s Sydbank, which holds Cuban debt in its portfolios.

In 2005, trading volumes spiked to more than $1.4 billion on news of Fidel Castro’s poor health and his brother Raul’s taking over, according to EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association.

Volumes climbed again in 2009 when U.S. President Barack Obama said he wanted to take steps to normalize relations.

But trading could also be dormant, as in the third quarter of this year, when none was reported.

The data on defaulted Cuba debts is from among the non-U.S. firms that report their emerging market debt trading volumes to EMTA, starting in 1997. The embargo does not allow U.S. firms to trade Cuban debt.

The Cuban government last reported its “active” foreign debt, accumulated after it declared a default in the late 1980s, at $13.6 billion in 2010. The government no longer reports its “passive” debt from before the default, which economists estimate at $8 billion.

Cuba’s debt outstanding to the Paris Club of creditor nations, an informal group of 19 countries, is officially a bit more than $35 billion. However, that figure may be cut significantly when the Paris Club updates its figures next year, because Russia last April forgave $32 billion of $35 billion in Soviet-era debt owed by Cuba.

Analysts say tourism, mining of nickel, gas and oil exploration, telecoms, pharmaceuticals and healthcare could fuel a Cuban economic renaissance. But they also note caveats.

“Cuba is on the right path but it is still a poor business environment. Arbitrary and uneven enforcement of laws. A lot of opacity of government data,” said Gregan Anderson, Cuba analyst with Business Monitor International in New York.

“We stress that it doesn’t mean it will change overnight. A lot needs to be done.” (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London and Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by Dan Grebler)