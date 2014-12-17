FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to open embassy in Havana, U.S. official says
December 17, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to open embassy in Havana, U.S. official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United States plans to open an embassy in Havana, a U.S. official said on Wednesday before President Barack Obama’s expected announcement on a policy shift with Cuba.

The United States currently has an interests section in Havana.

U.S. congressional officials reported Obama’s changes are likely to include relaxed travel restrictions and expanded trade. CNN reported Obama plans to announce the resumption of U.S.-Cuba banking and an increase in allowed remittances.

RReporting by Arshad Mohammed and Susan Heavey

