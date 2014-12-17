FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama seeks to end Cuba trade embargo -congressional source
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 17, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Obama seeks to end Cuba trade embargo -congressional source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama plans to begin the process of lifting a long-standing U.S. trade embargo against Cuba as part of a series of major policy moves toward the Caribbean island, a congressional source said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, also said that the United States is trading three Cuban prisoners for one CIA prisoner who has been held in Cuba for the past 20 years.

American citizen Alan Gross, who has been held in a Cuban jail, is now flying to the United States, escorted by three members of the U.S. Congress: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Democrat; Republican Senator Jeff Flake; and Representative Chris Van Hollen, a senior Democrat in the House.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.