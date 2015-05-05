FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration approves licenses for Cuba ferry service
May 5, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration approves licenses for Cuba ferry service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday approved an unknown number of licenses for passenger ferry service between the United States and Cuba, a Treasury Department official told Reuters.

One of the licenses was issued to Baja Ferries, part of a major shipping group with passengers and cargo operations, including on Mexico’s west coast, according to a lawyer who handled the license application.

Ferry services between Cuba and the United States was cut off in the early 1960s, following the Cuban revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power. (Reporting By David Adams. Editing by Andre Grenon)

