a year ago
First U.S.-Cuba scheduled passenger flight lands in Santa Clara
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

First U.S.-Cuba scheduled passenger flight lands in Santa Clara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A JetBlue Airways Corp passenger jet landed in Santa Clara, Cuba on Wednesday, becoming the first scheduled passenger flight from the United States in more than a half century.

The Airbus A320, packed with officials including JetBlue's chief executive and the U.S. Transportation Secretary, touched down in what the Obama administration hopes will usher in an era of more routine travel to and from the Communist-ruled island. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
