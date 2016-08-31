FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. awards Havana routes to 8 airlines, including American, Delta
August 31, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. awards Havana routes to 8 airlines, including American, Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday granted eight U.S. airlines permission to begin scheduled commercial flights to Havana starting as early as this fall, with American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc among the winners.

The U.S. Transportation Department granted the lucrative Havana flights now after previously assigning routes to several Cuban provinces. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

