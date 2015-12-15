U.S. hopes to conclude Cuba aviation talks 'very, very soon'

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States hopes to conclude aviation talks with Cuba about the resumption of scheduled commercial airline flights “very, very soon,” a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

“We do hope to achieve a successful outcome of these negotiations very, very soon. It would be wrong of me to pinpoint exactly when, but we certainly hope before the end of the year, if not sooner,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)