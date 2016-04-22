Cuba to lift cruise ship ban for citizens, clears way for Carnival voyage

HAVANA, April 22 (Reuters) - Cuba on Friday said it would lift a ban on Cubans and Cuban-Americans entering and leaving the Caribbean island by commercial vessels, opening the way for cruise operator Carnival Corp to set sail for the country next week.

A statement carried by state-run media said that as of April 26 Cuban citizens would be authorized “independently of their migratory status to enter and leave as passengers and crews of cruise ships.” (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Hugh Lawson)