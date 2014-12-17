FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spy freed by Cuba ID'd key Cuban agents in U.S. govt -U.S. spy chief
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Spy freed by Cuba ID'd key Cuban agents in U.S. govt -U.S. spy chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Cuban national freed from prison by the Cuban government provided “critical assistance” to United States agencies in exposing Cuban agents who had infiltrated the U.S. government, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence’s office said on Wednesday.

The informant, whose identity U.S. officials declined to disclose, helped U.S. investigators identify and convict Ana Belen Montez, a senior Defense Intelligence Agency official who was one of the highest-ranking U.S. officials ever proven to have spied for Cuba, the office said in a statement.

The statement said the freed informant also had helped the United States identify a State Department official who, with his wife, had spied for Cuba for years, as well as members of a Florida-based cell of Cuban spies, known as the “Wasp Network,” who infiltrated U.S-based anti-Castro groups that included Brothers to the Rescue and Alpha 66. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
