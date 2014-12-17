U.S. senator Rubio slams White House over Cuba policy change

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio criticized the Obama administration’s decision on Wednesday to normalize relations with Cuba, saying the White House had gained little in a policy shift toward the communist-ruled nation.

“The White House has conceded everything, but gained little,” Rubio, a Florida Republican who is Cuban-American, told reporters at a news conference.

Rubio said he will oppose the White House’s efforts to confirm ambassadors and fund American embassies in a move to press the Cuba issue with the administration. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)