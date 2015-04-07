UPDATE 2-U.S. could recommend taking Cuba off state terrorism list in days -official

(Recasts throughout; adds comments from U.S. official, background)

By Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department could recommend within a few days that Cuba be removed from its list of countries accused of sponsoring terrorism, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a major move toward rapprochement ahead of a hemispheric summit this week.

President Barack Obama ordered the review after announcing a diplomatic breakthrough with Havana on Dec. 17, and he has vowed to act quickly once he receives the State Department’s recommendation.

Obama leaves on Wednesday for a trip to Jamaica and then to Panama, where he will participate in the April 10-11 Summit of the Americas and come face-to-face with Cuban President Raul Castro.

A U.S. official close to matter said the State Department could send its conclusions to Obama as soon as the next day or two calling for the communist-ruled island to be taken off the list.

Earlier, Ben Rhodes, White House deputy national security adviser, said the review was nearing completion but he could not predict the timing.

“We expect that it’s likely in the final stages. But we don’t control the timing. The State Department does,” he told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday morning.

Cuba’s continued presence on the U.S. blacklist is a major sticking point in efforts to restore relations and re-open embassies.

The official said Washington and Havana were close to resolving a major obstacle to completion of the review, a U.S. demand for written Cuban assurances of no future support for terrorism. Cuba had made a reciprocal demand to the United States.

Removing Cuba from the list would ease some financial sanctions against the island. But the broader U.S. embargo on Cuba, which can only be lifted by Congress, would remain.

Asked whether the review was almost finished, a second administration official told Reuters that no recommendation had been sent to the White House and that the probe was “ongoing.”

“We can’t speak to what their recommendation might be,” the official said.

Cuba’s delisting would boost Obama’s hope of using the Summit of the Americas to showcase his opening to Cuba, seen as clearing away a big impediment to improving U.S. relations across the region.

“As soon as I get a recommendation, I’ll be in a position to act on it,” Obama said in an interview with National Public Radio.

Obama’s approval of the State Department’s recommendation would not take effect until after a 45-day congressional review, but lawmakers would not have the power to block the move.

Cuba was added to the list of terrorism sponsors in 1982, when it was aiding Marxist insurgencies. Havana has since ceased attempting to export its brand of revolution and has repeatedly denounced terrorism.

Some U.S. officials have said there is little if any justification for keeping Cuba on the list but the delisting process has meticulous requirements. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Matt Spetalnick; editing by Lisa Lambert and David Gregorio)