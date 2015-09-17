U.S. preparing eased rules for Cuba trade -sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration is drafting sweeping new regulations to ease restrictions on U.S. companies doing business with Cuba, U.S. government sources said on Thursday.

The regulations, to be announced as soon as Friday, include allowing U.S. companies to establish subsidiaries with Cuba, possibly via joint ventures with Cuban firms such as the Etecsa telecommunications monopoly, they said.

The rules also would allow general licenses for ferries and cruise ships to stop in Cuba rather than requiring them to apply for specific licenses, they said.