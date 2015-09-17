FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. preparing eased rules for Cuba trade -sources
September 17, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. preparing eased rules for Cuba trade -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration is drafting sweeping new regulations to ease restrictions on U.S. companies doing business with Cuba, U.S. government sources said on Thursday.

The regulations, to be announced as soon as Friday, include allowing U.S. companies to establish subsidiaries with Cuba, possibly via joint ventures with Cuban firms such as the Etecsa telecommunications monopoly, they said.

The rules also would allow general licenses for ferries and cruise ships to stop in Cuba rather than requiring them to apply for specific licenses, they said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham

