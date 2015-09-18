FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. moves to open up business with Cuba, ease embargo
September 18, 2015

U.S. moves to open up business with Cuba, ease embargo

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday issued regulations aimed at easing restrictions on U.S. companies seeking to do business in Cuba as well as opening up travel, the latest move to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming relations with the Communist country.

The rules target travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business operations, banking and remittances, and allow U.S. companies to establish a presence in Cuba. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

