BRIEF-Cube ITG has 3 call options to buy up to 100 pct of Itmed

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Signs agreement for three call options to acquire up to 100 pct of Itmed Sp. z o.o. (Itmed) with a business partner

* A business partner oblige to acquire the remaining 87.5 pct stake in Itmed in order to sell later 100 pct of it to the company

* Has a call option 1 to buy 49 pct stake in Itmed for 8.2 million zlotys, call option 2 to buy 17 pct stake for 3.77 million zlotys and call option 3 to buy 34 pct stake for 7.55 million zlotys

* Invested 8.2 million zlotys in Itmed, which can be later converted into Itmed shares after exercise of call option 1

* Does not plan to exercise call option 3 in the foreseeable future

* All three call options for purchase of Itmed can be exercised between Feb. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015

* Itmed is engaged in software and IT advisory; holds 65.23 pct stake in Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

