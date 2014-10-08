FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cube ITG's unit to acquire RightSoft Sp. z o.o.
#IT Services & Consulting
October 8, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cube ITG's unit to acquire RightSoft Sp. z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday its unit Systemy Informatyczne ALMA Sp. z o.o. signed on Oct. 4 two conditional agreements to acquire 100 pct of RightSoft Sp. z o.o., a provider of support services to ‘Esculap’ system

* Said first conditional agreement is for acquisition of 130 shares of nominal value of 100 zlotys each, or a 65 pct stake of RightSoft and is expected to be completed on April 29, 2015

* Said purchase price for 65 pct stake of RightSoft is 6 million zlotys, provided RightSoft will achieve certain net profit as disclosed in the agreement

* Said second conditional agreement is for acquisition of 70 shares of nominal value of 100 zloty each, or a 35 pct stake in RightSoft and is expected to be effective by April 28, 2017

* Said purchase price of 35 pct stake is 2 million zlotys and the transaction will be completed, provided acquisition of 65 pct is finalized in scheduled time Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
