Merck says still plans Cubist purchase, despite patent setback

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co on Tuesday said it will proceed with its planned $8.4 billion purchase of Cubist Pharmaceuticals and still expects the deal to boost its long-term earnings, despite a court ruling that could speed the arrival of generic forms of Cubist’s top-selling product.

Merck late on Friday had announced plans to buy Cubist, whose flagship product is the widely used antibiotic Cubicin for skin infections. The deal would give the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker entry into the market for drugs that fight so-called superbugs.

But U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet in Delaware on Monday invalidated four Cubicin patents and ruled that Hospira Inc can launch a generic version of Cubicin as soon as 2016, two years sooner than Wall Street expectations.

Merck, in a release on Tuesday, said it still expects to complete its purchase of Cubist in the first quarter of 2015, and noted that Sleet’s decision “is subject to appeal.”