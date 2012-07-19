FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cubist Pharma revenue beats estimates, shares rise
July 19, 2012 / 9:47 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cubist Pharma revenue beats estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 revenue $231 mln vs est $226.1 mln

* Cubicin sales rise 20 pct to $212 mln

* Shares up 5 percent after market

July 19 (Reuters) - Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue beat market expectations as sales of its lead drug Cubicin soared, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent in extended trade.

Total revenue rose 30 percent to $231 million.

The company said revenue from Cubicin, an antibiotic injection approved in the United States to treat bacterial skin infections, rose 20 percent to $212 million.

It posted a second-quarter net income of $43.1 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with a loss of $20.6 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Cubist recorded a contingent consideration of $81.8 million in the year-ago quarter relating to potential milestone payments to stockholders of Calixa, which it acquired in 2009.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share on revenue of $226.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cubist is also developing treatments for bacterial infections, hospital-acquired diarrhea and opioid-induced constipation in chronic non-cancer pain.

Shares of Lexington, Massachusetts-based Cubist were up 5 percent at $42.50 after the bell. They closed at $40.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

