FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cucinelli says IPO to close ahead of time on strong demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 20, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Cucinelli says IPO to close ahead of time on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian cashmere house Brunello Cucinelli will close the books for its 150 million euro initial public offering (IPO) earlier than planned because of ample demand, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The public offer will close on Monday, April 23 instead of Friday and the new shares are now expected to start trading on April 27 instead of May 3.

Earlier on Friday, a source close to the matter told Reuters the IPO was fully covered even at the top of the price range set at 7.75 euros.

“All price levels have been amply covered,” the source said.

“I think it will be at the top of the range. Investors that we met in the UK were very impressed,” another source close to the deal said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Michel Rose)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.