FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cucinelli hires former Luxottica manager as co-CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 10, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Cucinelli hires former Luxottica manager as co-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli has hired Luca Lisandroni, a former senior manager at eyewear group Luxottica, as its co-chief executive.

The appointment marks another management departure from Luxottica, the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses, which lost its third CEO in 17 months at the end of January, when top shareholder and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, 80, took on executive powers as chairman.

Changes at the helm of Luxottica have prompted some senior managers to leave the group, sources have told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank analysts flagged in a recent note execution risks at Luxottica given the management changes and the possibility that others may leave.

Cucinelli’s new appointment was announced by Brunello Cucinelli, the company’s chief executive, during an analyst call on Thursday.

Lisandroni will flank co-CEO Riccardo Stefanelli, Cucinelli’s son-in-law who joined the company in 2006 and oversees the group’s shop network.

“At 62 I‘m happy to have with me two young men who can grow and bring their ideas to the company,” Cucinelli said.

Lisandroni, 37, was general manager at Luxottica Brazil according to his LinkedIn page. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.