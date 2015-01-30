UPDATE 1-Shares in Cucinelli down sharply after stake placement

(Adds analyst comment, details)

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Brunello Cucinelli fell as much as 7.3 percent to 18.12 euros on Friday after the Italian luxury goods firm’s controlling shareholder Fedone placed a 5.1 percent stake at a discount.

Fedone sold 3.494 million shares on Thursday at 18 euros each, a 7.9 percent discount to the stock’s closing price that day.

Cucinelli said Fedone would use the proceeds of 62.9 million euros ($71.3 million) to fund the planned creation of three parks near Solomeo, the medieval hamlet in Italy’s central Umbria region where Cucinelli is headquartered.

Cucinelli has funded the restoration of Solomeo and late last year announced the plan to landscape the land in a nearby valley.

Company founder Brunello Cucinelli, through Fedone, holds 57 percent of the group after the placement.

Fedone is committed to remaining the controlling shareholder “in the very long term,” the company said on Thursday.

Citi analysts ruled out in a note that the sale could be linked to any operational issue or Fedone’s exit.

“We believe that the placement is just aimed at ‘squaring the circle’: Brunello Cucinelli pays for the ‘project for beauty’ with his own money, the company benefits from the project and Brunello Cucinelli restores his personal finances by placing 5.14 percent in the market,” Citi wrote.

Cucinelli, a philanthropic entrepreneur who often quotes Pope Francis when addressing investors, has developed his brand’s image around traditional Italian values such as craftsmanship and beauty.

Cucinelli, whose cashmere sweaters can sell for more than $3,000, reported a 10.3 percent rise in 2014 sales.