UPDATE 1-Cucinelli sees dividend growth as it invests, cuts debt

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Brunello Cucinelli plans to invest 80 million euros ($90 million) in the next three years, opening 6-8 new shops a year while also cutting its net debt and increasing its dividend.

CEO Brunello Cucinelli told an analyst call on Thursday the group would continue to raise its dividend payout steadily to reach 30 percent of profits in a couple of years from 26.5 percent at the end of 2015.

Cucinelli, famous for its cashmere sweaters that can sell for more than 1,000 euros, on Thursday reported an 11 percent rise in adjusted core profit, bang in line with forecasts.

The company confirmed a forecast for a double-digit rise in revenues this year after in January it reported a 16 percent increase in sales for 2015, helped by currencies.

“We see sustainable growth over the next three years with a slight improvement in margins and good cash generation,” Cucinelli told analysts.

The group expects to start generating cash from 2016 so that net debt is expected to decline to 30-35 million euros at the end of 2018 from 56 million euros last year.

The company currently has 117 shops selling only its brand, of which 81 it owns directly. Its products are also sold in multi-brand boutiques such as department stores.

Cucinelli said former senior Luxottica manager Luca Lisandroni was joining the group as co-chief executive.