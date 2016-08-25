FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-Cucinelli H1 core profit up 6 pct as retail network grows
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 25, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

RPT-Cucinelli H1 core profit up 6 pct as retail network grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to link to alerts, no changes to text)

MILAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli on Thursday posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-half core profit as robust sales growth offset rising costs for retail expansion and a one-off hit due to the exit of a senior manager.

Cucinelli said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 35.5 million euros ($40 million), or 16.1 percent of sales. That compares with an EBITDA margin of 16.6 percent in the first half of 2015.

The EBITDA margin was 16.7 percent in January-June 2016 when excluding the one-off payment of 1.29 million euros to Fabio Gnocchi, who stepped down as co-head of the group's commercial division in the period.

"At this point practically two-thirds into the year, we can safely predict healthy revenue and profits growth for 2016," Chief Executive and Chairman Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement, also welcoming a positive outlook for the Italian market.

Cucinelli reported in July a 10 percent rise in revenues for the first half, helped by growth in all its markets and the opening of five new directly-owned shops this year. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.