MILAN, March 9 Italian luxury goods group
Brunello Cucinelli reported on Thursday a 13.2 percent
rise in full-year core profit, boosted by demand in Greater
China and sales through its mono-brand stores.
Cucinelli's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), net of non-recurring costs, came in at
78.2 million euros ($83 million), just above a Thomson Reuters
estimate of 76.2 million euros.
"With the excellent results of the sales... we can say with
certainty that the current year will see double-digit growth in
both revenues and profit margins," Chief Executive and Chairman
Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.
The company will pay a dividend of 16 euro cents per share,
up from 13 euro cents last year.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
