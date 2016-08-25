FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cucinelli H1 core profit up 6 pct as retail network grows
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 25, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Cucinelli H1 core profit up 6 pct as retail network grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli on Thursday posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-half core profit as robust sales growth offset rising costs for retail expansion and a one-off hit due to the exit of a senior manager.

Cucinelli said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 35.5 million euros ($40 million), or 16.1 percent of sales. That compares with an EBITDA margin of 16.6 percent in the first half of 2015.

The EBITDA margin was 16.7 percent in January-June 2016 when excluding the one-off payment of 1.29 million euros to Fabio Gnocchi, who stepped down as co-head of the group's commercial division in the period.

"At this point practically two-thirds into the year, we can safely predict healthy revenue and profits growth for 2016," Chief Executive and Chairman Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement, also welcoming a positive outlook for the Italian market.

Cucinelli reported in July a 10 percent rise in revenues for the first half, helped by growth in all its markets and the opening of five new directly-owned shops this year. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.