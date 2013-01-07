Cashmere brand Cucinelli 2012 sales meet forecasts

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italian cashmere goods maker Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday preliminary sales rose 15 percent to 279 million euros ($364 million) in 2012, in line with analyst expectations.

European luxury goods makers have been able to shrug off the euro-zone debt crisis as they tap into demand from newly-rich Asian tourists.

Cucinelli, whose soft pastel-coloured jumpers have been worn by Britain’s Prince William, told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday he expected sales of around 278 million euros in 2012, in line with a consensus by analysts.

Debt at the end of December dropped to 1 million euros from 48 million euros a year before.

Cucinelli listed in April last year. ($1 = 0.7666 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)